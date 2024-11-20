Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC) has announced the launch of the brand-new Suzuki Swift in the UAE market. The new Suzuki Swift will be available at ARTC dealerships nationwide from November 23, 2024.

“Building on the design and driving performance of previous models, the latest Swift Suzuki offers enhanced safety and convenience, making daily use even more enjoyable. An evolved compact hatchback model that combines attractive design with outstanding driving performance, this smart, refined and compact vehicle transforms everyday travel into play,” said Sacha Askidjian, General Manager at Al Rostamani Trading Company.

Embodying an energetic and lightweight design philosophy, the new Suzuki Swift is both stylish and full of personality, with a sleek exterior that wraps around the entire car in soft curves. Inside, an interconnected panel and door trim create a sense of unity between the driver and vehicle. Buyers can choose from 10 patterns in 7 colours, including the latest shades of Luster Blue Pearl Metallic and Sizzling Red Metallic.

Fuel efficiency

Powered by the newly developed engine and CVT gearbox, the Suzuki Swift combines fuel efficiency with impressive driving performance.

In terms of safety features, the Suzuki Swift is equipped with Dual Sensor Brake Support II, which combines a millimetre-wave radar and a monocular camera. The model also includes Adaptive Cruise Control with all-speed following function and stop hold functions, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive High Beam System, all of which ease the demands of daily driving. For the first time in a Suzuki, the model also features the Driver Monitoring System, which recognises the driver’s face and alerts them in case of drowsiness or inattention.

The compact body size of the Suzuki Swift is designed for easy handling, with a driver-focused layout that supports a natural driving posture. Moreover, the audio and controls are positioned for ease of use, enhancing overall driver comfort.

Main features

*Distinctive and memorable design

*Enhanced driving performance and ride comfort with meticulous attention to detail

*Excellent fuel efficiency achieved by the newly developed engine and CVT gearbox, alongside high aerodynamic performance

*Latest Suzuki Safety Support systems for everyday driving assistance

*User-friendly design and equipment focused on driver convenience.

