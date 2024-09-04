Muscat: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., proudly launched the highly anticipated Nissan Patrol Y63 series at a grand event held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) yesterday. The latest generation of Nissan's iconic SUV, the Y63 series, represents a new era of performance, style, and advanced technology, solidifying its status as the ultimate all-terrain vehicle.

The new Nissan Patrol Y63, featuring a powerful V6 twin-turbo engine with a 3492cc capacity and an impressive 425 horsepower, boasts a 9-speed automatic transmission and an independent double wishbone suspension with coil springs and electric shock absorbers. With selectable driving modes such as Eco, Sport, Sand, Rock, and Mud, and a ramp breakover angle of 24.5 degrees, the Patrol Y63 is engineered to conquer any terrain with ease.

Safety remains a top priority, with advanced features including Nissan's ProPILOT suite and 7 airbags, including a driver knee airbag, ensuring both drivers and passengers are protected at all times.

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

The launch event was marked by a keynote speech from Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., who highlighted the Patrol's enduring legacy: “The Nissan Patrol connects families and communities as they travel through diverse environments. This is the power of Japan to the world and represents the future of new adventures."

Attendees were treated to a nostalgic journey through the Patrol's rich history, as all previous generations of the model were on display, allowing guests to explore, take photos, and appreciate the evolution of this legendary SUV. The main event featured a stunning 3D mapping show, culminating in the grand reveal of the new Patrol Y63, accompanied by a vibrant Japanese-themed dance and light show. As the words "Feel Iconic, Feel Connected, Feel Patrol" appeared on the screen, the room was filled with energy and excitement.

Adding to the event's grandeur, flags representing all nations in Nissan's Middle Eastern markets were displayed, evoking a strong sense of nationalism and unity. The presence of the Omani flag drew particular applause, highlighting Nissan's significant market presence in Oman.

Keynote speakers included Ivan Espinosa, Program Director for the D-Segment, and Alfonso Albaisa, renowned Automobile Designer, who provided detailed insights into the car's groundbreaking design and features.

