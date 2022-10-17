Dubai - UAE-based company, Ultimate Motors has been confirmed as the new authorised dealer for Automobili Lamborghini in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Since August 1, 2022, current and new Lamborghini customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi can refer to the dealership located in Sheikh Zayed Road for all sales (including new and certified pre-owned cars), after sales and customer service.

Speaking about the appointment, Paolo Sartori, Regional Head, Automobili Lamborghini Middle East and Africa said: “We are excited to welcome Ultimate Motors as our new dealer in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With a product offering more wide-ranging than ever, more technologically advanced and able to amplify our customers’ emotions, I’m sure that we will continue to grow the brand in the UAE, building on our success and popularity from previous years.”

Successful first half

Comprising a highly experienced and skilled management team, Ultimate Motors has been appointed by the Italian super-sports car manufacturer following a successful first half of 2022 for the brand in the UAE.

Martino Picotti, General Manager at Ultimate Motors said: “We are delighted to take on this role as the new dealer for Automobili Lamborghini in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And we are confident that we can create a successful future for the Italian automaker in the UAE by continuing to gear up our operations and enhancing our structure with the introduction of key functions and departments such as the Selezione Certified Pre-owned, CRM, and Training & Compliance. Therefore we look forward to providing our customers with an unrivaled experience, while maintaining the highest levels of quality.”

The UAE is the biggest market for the car manufacturer in the region, and with Ultimate Motors, Automobili Lamborghini is looking forward to introducing its customers to a wide range of new and exhilarating models as well as continuing to push forward the brand’s vision of the future and adoption of innovative technologies in the years to come.

