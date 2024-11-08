Automechanika Dubai has revealed that the UAE's automotive aftermarket sector is poised to hit $1.91 billion by 2028, driven by rising vehicle ownership, advanced technology, and strong demand for parts and services.

This estimate by the region's premier automotive aftermarket exhibition, shared during a networking event themed Strengthening Collaborations: Southeast Asia and UAE, highlights the UAE's expanding market driven by rising vehicle ownership, technological advancements, and growing demand for parts and services.

A recent report from Glasgow Research & Consulting attributes this growth to increased participation from Southeast Asian automotive firms, which now hold a 5% market share. These companies are contributing affordable, high-quality products and expertise, which are reshaping the UAE’s aftermarket industry.

Vishal Pandey, Director of Glasgow Research & Consulting, chaired the event, sharing insights on the UAE’s booming automotive sector.

“With vehicle ownership increasing due to economic recovery and infrastructure development, demand for aftermarket parts and services is set to rise," Pandey said.

"The focus of Southeast Asian companies on sustainability and advanced technologies will also align with the UAE’s vision for a greener automotive sector.”

Key speakers included Mohammad Al Kassim, Investment Attraction Director at Dubai Chambers, who highlighted initiatives to strengthen economic ties between the UAE and Southeast Asia for sustainable growth. Bakri Bin Alias from the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute showcased Southeast Asia’s expertise and focus on sustainability.

The upcoming Automechanika Dubai exhibition will feature over 100 exhibitors from Southeast Asia, showcasing the latest products and technologies. Industry professionals will gain insights into emerging trends and business opportunities within the automotive sector.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai, noted the value Southeast Asian companies bring to the UAE. “Their innovation and competitive pricing support the growing demand for aftermarket services while contributing to the local economy through job creation and skills development,” he said.

Automechanika Dubai will present 10 product categories, including parts and components, tyres and batteries, diagnostics and Repair, and Innovation4Mobility, offering a comprehensive look at the future of the automotive aftermarket.

The exhibition will be co-located with Logimotion, Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s latest venture into the logistics industry.

