Saudi authorities have announced the launch of 48 key development projects in the environment, water and agriculture sectors worth SAR4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in Tabuk region.

These include the Tabuk 2 Water Treatment Plant Project being set up at an investment of SAR550 million ($146.4 million) with a design capacity of 90,000 cu m.

The foundations stones for these development projects were laid under the patronage of Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Emir of Tabuk Region and in the presence of Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

These projects are being financed, developed and constructed by the private sector.

