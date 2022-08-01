ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Khalifa Empowerment Programme - Aqdar, organised the fourth edition of the "Empowering Future Leaders" initiative in a summer camp at the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The 4th edition aims to help another generation acquire leadership and personal skills from one of the best institutions in the world.

The camp, overseen by Aqdar, runs from 31st July to 15th August, 2022, and will comprise of 104 participants, both male and female, including UK students with their UAE peers in order to facilitate international exchange between the youth, share knowledge, experiences, and dialogue on several topic of importance. This camp is delivered under the supervision of academics and experts from the renowned Sandhurst establishment.

Participants include students from the military and police academies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, in addition to Zayed II military academy, Khalifa bin Zayed air academy, Saeed bin Rashed naval academy, as well as groups of Emirati youth.

This initiative offers an opportunity for Emirati youth to get introduced to a model from the best leadership and military institutes, to enhance their self-confidence to achieve aspirations, foster leadership skills such as the ability to carry discussions, engage in active listening, and work under pressure as part of the Pressure and Leadership Development Programme. This will allow participants to overcome challenges, emphasise leadership and military skills as well as recognise relative values.