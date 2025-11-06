The Abu Dhabi Chamberhas signed a landmark agreement with 1X Technologies, marking a significantstep in its ongoing mission to stimulate private sector growth and attractglobal partnerships that drive industrial transformation.

The agreement wassigned by Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Board and ManagingDirector of the Chamber, and Mustally Hussain, Chief Financial Officer of 1XTechnologies, reported WAM.

The partnershipfocuses on applying robotics and AI to advance clean energy, smartmanufacturing, and industrial automation.

In addition, theagreement is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) toadopt next-generation automation and AI solutions, improving productivity andfacilitating global market access.

The collaborationopens new doors for companies based in Abu Dhabi to engage with 1X, the world’sleading developer of robotics, and to explore opportunities for localisingfuture technologies within the region’s industrial and energy sectors.

1X Technologies isrecognised globally for its pioneering work in humanoid robots and AI-driventechnologies, delivering innovative solutions that boost efficiency andproductivity while supporting the transition to smart, future-ready industries.

This partnershippositions 1X as a key player in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for technologicalleadership and industrial competitiveness.

Al Dhaheri said: “Thisagreement represents an important milestone in the Chamber’s efforts to expandinternational partnerships and support Abu Dhabi’s vision of building adiversified, knowledge-driven economy powered by advanced technologies. We lookforward to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a hub for industrialand energy innovation, and to empowering local companies and entrepreneurs topursue new growth opportunities in global markets.”

Hussain added: “We arepleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Chamber at a time when advancedtechnologies are reshaping entire global economies. NEO represents a new era ofhuman-robot collaboration — one where intelligent machines can work safelyalongside people to transform how industries operate. Abu Dhabi stands out as aleader in innovation, making this partnership strategically valuable for ourgrowth.”

