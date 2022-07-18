Kuwait - According to official data, 80 percent of the workforce in the local labor market – both citizens and residents – fall under five age groups, totaling 1.5 million people of ages from 25 to 49 years, reports Al-Anba daily. As per the labor market data as of the end of March, citizens and residents of ages 50 years and above in the labor market constitute about 18 percent of the market force with about 344,970 citizens and residents. The data indicates that the Kuwait labor market does not witness the employment of those between the ages of 15 and 19 years.

On the other hand, about 34,765 citizens and residents between the ages of 20 and 24 enter the labor market on a regular basis. In terms of ranking citizens and residents in the local labor market according to age groups, citizens and residents aged 30 to 34, totaling 352,240, ranked first, constituting more than 18 percent of the workforce in Kuwait.

Workers in the age group of 35 to 39 years ranked second with 350,674 male and female workers. Citizens and residents in the age group from 40 to 44 years ranked third with 315,576 male and female workers. Workers in the age group from 25 to 29 years ranked fourth with 253,140, and in the fifth place is workers in the age group from 45 to 49 years, with 233,500 male and female workers. In terms of citizens in the labor market, those in the age group from 25 to 49 years constitute 85 percent of the Kuwaiti workforce. Male and female citizens in the age group from 30 to 34 years represent the highest percentage of employees among citizens, with a total of 91,370 employees.

This is followed by those of the age group from 25 to 29 years old, with 89,829 male and female citizens, then 81,890 male and female citizens of the age group from 35 to 39 years, then 62,140 male and female citizens of the age group from 40 to 44 years, and then in the fifth place is 45,420 male and female citizens of the age group from 45 to 49 years. It was worth mentioning that female citizens, with a total of 217,200 employees, accounted for the highest percentage of Kuwaitis in the age groups most present in the labor market, by more than 58.4 percent, compared to 153,450 male citizens in the same age groups. The data showed a significant decline in the number of citizens – men and women – of ages above 49 years in the labor market.

The percentage of citizens in the labor market above the age of 50 years amounts to more than 10.5 percent of the Kuwaiti labor force, with about 46,000 male and female citizens. In terms of residents, the age group from 35 to 39 years constitute the highest number of employees, with 268,770 residents, the majority of whom are males (232,239 residents).

Workers of the age group from 30 to 34 years came second with 260,870 male and female residents, among which the highest is male residents (231,690) thousand residents. In third place is residents in the age group from 40 to 44 years, with 253,430 male and female residents, followed by residents in the age group from 45 to 49 years, with 188,000 residents, and then residents in the age group from 25 to 29 years old, with about 231.690 male and female residents. The number of residents in the age group from 50 to 54 years in the labor market was about 138,587 residents.

The number of non-Kuwaitis of ages above 55 years in the labor market has started to decrease significantly. Those in the age group from 55 to 59 years are about 89,700 residents, those in the age group from 60 to 64 years are about 41,740 residents, and those in the age group of 65 years and over are 28,950 residents. The lowest number of workers – citizens and residents – in Kuwait was those of the age group of 65 years and over, with a total of 32,862 workers, followed by those in the age group from 20 to 24 years with 34,765 workers, and then those in the age group between 60 and 64 years, with 45,380 citizens and residents.

