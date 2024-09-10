Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has floated a tender for the design and construction of ten school buildings through five packages in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The last date to get tender documents is September 23, and the bid closing date is October 21. The technical bid opening will be on October 21, and the priced bid opening will be on November 26.

Package one covers South and North Al Batinah and includes a school with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4 in Al Burshid in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq in North A Batinah Governorate.

A school with 36 classrooms for grades 1-4 in Al Khatim in the Wilayat of Nakhal in South Al Batinah Governorate.

A school with 40 classrooms for grades (1-4) in the Wilayat of Saham in North Al Batinah Governorate.

Package 2 includes a school with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4 in Al Ghushbah in the Wilayat of Suhar in North Al Batinah Governorate.

A school with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4 in Majaz Al Sughra in the Wilayat of Saham in North Al Batinah Governorate.

A school with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4 in the Wilayat of Suhar in North Al Batinah Governorate.

Package 3 includes a school with 40 classrooms for boys for grades 9-12 in Al Mazyouna in Al Mazyouna Wilayat in Dhofar Governorate.

A school with 40 classrooms for grades 1-4 in East Taqah in the Wilayat of Taqah in Dhofar Governorate.

Package 4 includes a school with 40 classrooms for boys for grades 9-12 in the Wilayat of Barka in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The fifth package includes a school with 40 classrooms for girls in grades 9-12 in Al Nahda, the Wilayat of Masirah, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

