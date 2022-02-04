UAE - Addressing a large gathering of Keralite expats, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said that Expo 2020 Dubai is a great example of the triumph of human spirit during a time of adversity.

“Frankly, it is a marvellous vision of the leadership to have hosted the Dubai Expo," Vijayan said.

“When the Covid pandemic has dampened the spirit of humans as well as governments globally, the Expo stands out as a shining example of optimism, hope and determination conveying a clear message that together we can prevail over any adversity.

“UAE has set an example to the rest of the world that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going,” he added.

Praising the leadership’s vision, Vijayan said “any country can take a leaf out of the UAE book."

He said when he met the UAE’s top leaders, they conveyed how much they value the contributions of Keralites.

“We value that sentiment and I encourage the community to continue working with the same dedication and commitment as you have shown in the past. You are widely recognised as a pillar of support for the economic development of the UAE.”

The Chief Minister said it was an honour to inaugurate the Kerala Week taking place in India Pavilion, at Expo 2020, as it showcases the best of Kerala’s cultural heritage, tourism and also business and investment opportunities.

“There could have been no better place for this than Expo 2020,” Vijayan concluded.