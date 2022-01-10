A new law issued in Dubai aims to protect the rights of people with disabilities and ensure their inclusion and integration into society. The law also seeks to include people of determination in the process of drafting policies and legislations that concern them or may affect their quality of life.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued the law in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.

The law sets forth the rights of people with disabilities and the services that relevant entities should provide them. These include inclusive education at every stage, rehabilitation, inclusive job opportunities in all sectors, and healthcare, therapeutic and social services. They should also be able to access all services such as those pertaining to worship, police and legal.

Relevant entities should also offer people with disabilities access to data and information through various platforms and inform them about their legal rights. The law also seeks to ensure people with disabilities can access banking services and participate in various sports and entertainment programmes, among others.

New committee

The law creates the ‘Higher Committee to Protect the Rights of People of Determination’. The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue a decision on the formation of the committee, which will include people of determination and representatives of relevant entities.

The committee is tasked with supervising all affairs concerning people of determination in Dubai, and implementing policies, plans and initiatives aimed at protecting their rights.

The committee is also tasked with proposing legislations for protecting the rights of people with disabilities and integrating them into society.

Violations and fines

The law defines the actions that violate the rights of people of determination. It tasks the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai with developing a system to allow people with disabilities and their guardians to report any violations of their rights.

According to the law, a person with a disability, his or her guardian, or anyone who witnesses a violation, should report the incident to relevant authorities.

The CDA is tasked with issuing identification cards for people with disabilities registered in Dubai. The cards will help people with disabilities access facilities and services allocated to them.

Violators of the new law and the decisions issued after will be subject to fines listed in the Executive Regulations. Fines will be doubled in case an offence is repeated within a year of the first, with a maximum of Dh100,000.

The Dubai Statistics Centre is tasked with creating a database of people with disabilities in Dubai, which will be used as a reference by decision makers for strategic planning and government policy development.

The law annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. The newly issued Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

