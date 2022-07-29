British International Investment Plc (BII) aims to invest $60 billion in Africa over the coming five years, Bloomberg reported on July 27th.

The investments will be made in several fields including renewable power and digital infrastructure, along with supporting women-owned businesses.

BII will pay attention to the powerhouse markets in Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt, with the investments being focused on the private sector.

The support plan, which is a part of a global program worth $10 billion, covers a $76 million contribution to a $500 million fund being arranged by Old Mutual Ltd’s African Infrastructure Investment Managers.

For his part, BII’s CEO Nick O’Donohoe said in an interview that his fully-owned company by the UK has been a major investor in power, particularly renewable energy, in Africa over the past three or four years.

