Trade exchange between Egypt and Tanzania amounted to $51.4 million in 2021, rising by 36.3% from $37.7 million in 2020, according to a recent official statement, citing Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahya El-Wathik Bellah.

Egyptian exports to Tanzania notably grew last year to $47.9 million, compared to around $34.7 million in 2020, El-Wathik Bellah highlighted.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from the East African country stood at $3.5 million in 2021, he added.

