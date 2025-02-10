Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has announced that Wynn Al Marjan Island has obtained a $2.4 billion construction facility with a global syndicate of lenders to finance the development of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first integrated resort in the UAE.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is located 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project is expected be completed in 2027.

The secured term loan facility, made available to Wynn Al Marjan Island FZ-LLC, which is a subsidiary of the 40%-owned joint venture, is denominated in a combination of AED and USD currencies, reflecting the bulk of the expected development expenditures to be incurred in AED, Wynn Resorts said.

The term of the loan is seven years at a competitive market interest rate and is structured as a delayed draw facility which provides significant financial flexibility to the joint venture partners.

This landmark transaction represents the largest hospitality financing transaction in the history of the UAE, it said.

The bank syndicate includes a mix of globally recognised regional and international lenders. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Deutsche Bank AG acted as Joint Coordinators of the financing. The joint coordinators as well as First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, and The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers, Bookrunners and Underwriters, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation DIFC Branch, Dubai acted as Lead Arranger. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is acting as Agent and Security Agent for the lenders.

Project construction is proceeding well with 64% of the structural concrete completed up to the 34th floor of the main resort tower and elevator cores extending to the 36th floor. The construction team is completing one floor per week, working toward a topping off in December of this year. In the last 100 days, the resort tower has grown approximately 140 ft.

The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites. To date, 1,226 guest rooms in the tower structure have been completed, or 80% of the total. The exterior façade window glazing is progressing with 2,840 of 13,734 panels completed, which is more than 20% of the total. Fit out is underway in approximately 1,121 rooms – including walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services.

In the low-rise portion of the building, the concrete and steel structures are a combined 70% complete. Exterior facades and interior fit out have commenced. Elevator and escalator installation across the property is also progressing, the company said.

Overlooking its own beautiful white sand beach with views of the Arabian Gulf and the distant Hajar Mountains, Wynn Resorts is developing the resort in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. Wynn Design and Development is overseeing all facets of the project’s design and construction.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will have 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as a nightclub and beach club. Guests will enjoy a luxury shopping promenade and a signature Wynn spa and salon. There will be an extensive 39,000 sq ft poolscape adjacent to the beach. The 145,000-sq-ft meetings and events centre will include outdoor event terraces and lawns. The theatre and a new resident show are also being created specifically for Marjan Island, it said. – TradeArabia News Service

