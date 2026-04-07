ABU DHABI: The UAE is a proactive partner in designing the future of global financial regulation, leveraging an advanced model that integrates legislative flexibility with robust oversight to stay ahead of rapid market shifts, according to Waleed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Awadhi revealed that 2026 will see the introduction of new regulatory frameworks for specific securities trading platforms and collective investment schemes to diversify investment tools and expand options for market participants.

Furthermore, the Authority is developing governance for the use of artificial intelligence in the financial sector and establishing public whistleblowing programmes, including incentive schemes, to enhance market integrity.

Following his unanimous re-election as Chair of the IOSCO's Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) for 2026–2028, Al Awadhi noted that this milestone reflects global confidence in UAE expertise and its role in defining the future financial landscape.

He stated that this consensus crowns an institutional journey that has established the UAE as a central pillar in global finance. Under his chairmanship, the committee will focus on addressing technological shifts, specifically the impact of AI and digital platform activities. Efforts will also include partnering with platform providers to curb misleading financial content and deploying AI-driven supervisory tools to manage cross-border risks. The committee further intends to contribute to global research regarding quantum computing and asset tokenisation.

Al Awadhi emphasised that regional markets have evolved from developing status into influential voices in global regulatory dialogues. He noted that the UAE’s regulatory agility allows it to absorb innovation, particularly in digital assets, without compromising stability.

"The UAE investment landscape continues to show significant momentum, with the number of local investment funds surging to 88 compared to 46 at the end of 2024. This growth is supported by global connectivity initiatives, including mutual recognition agreements with Hong Kong and the upcoming activation of the GCC cross-listing mechanism for investment funds."

Finally, Al Awadhi confirmed that new regulations for financial content on digital platforms will ensure transparency and accuracy, securing the UAE's position as a competitive global destination for capital.