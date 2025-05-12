Riyadh – Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction generated 3,219% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 159.66 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus SAR 4.81 million.

The company’s revenues hiked by 172.17% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 501.98 million in Q1-25 from SAR 184.43 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.120 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.004 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits dropped by 15.76% from SAR 189.55 million in Q4-24, while the revenues plunged by 36.97% from SAR 796.46 million.

As of 31 December 2024, the company’s net profits hiked by 57.29% YoY to SAR 498.61 million from SAR 317 million.

Source: Mubasher

