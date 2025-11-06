Riyadh – Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) generated 2.88% higher net profits at SAR 398.21 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The recorded earnings were compared with SAR 387.06 million as of 30 September 2024, according to the financial results.

Marafiq reported earnings per share (EPS) amounting to SAR 1.59 as in 9M-25, versus SAR 1.55 a year earlier.

Revenues hit SAR 5.10 billion in the January-September 2025 period, down 1.30% YoY from SAR 5.17 billion.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company logged net profits valued at SAR 170.67 million, an annual drop of 24.36% from SAR 225.64 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 2 billion in Q3-25, higher by 7.82% YoY than SAR 1.85 billion.

The Q3-25 net profits jumped by 55.72% from SAR 109.60 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 42.73% when compared to SAR 1.40 billion.

