RIYADH — MBC Group reported a 28.5% year-on-year increase in revenue to SR5.4 billion for the full year 2025, driven by strong growth in streaming and media production activities.

The media and entertainment conglomerate said net profit reached SR437.5 million in 2025, compared to SR426.1 million in 2024, with a net profit margin of 8.1%.

On a quarterly basis, revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose 25% year-on-year to SR1.5 billion, while net profit for the quarter stood at SR9.7 million.

MBC said revenue growth was supported by expansion in its streaming platform MBC Shahid and accelerated delivery of major media and entertainment projects.

The Broadcasting and Other Commercial Activities (BOCA) segment recorded revenues of SR2.83 billion in 2025, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year.

However, BOCA net profit declined to SR492.9 million from SR533.2 million in 2024, partly due to non-core content write-downs and the absence of non-recurring income recorded the previous year.

The MBC Shahid streaming platform generated SR1.38 billion in revenue in 2025, up 28.2% from the previous year.

Subscription revenues rose 25.4% to SR1.09 billion, supported by subscriber growth across the Middle East and international markets.

Advertising revenues also increased 27.1% to SR236.1 million.

The platform’s net loss narrowed to SR78.7 million from SR129.1 million in 2024.

The Media and Entertainment segment recorded the fastest growth, with revenue rising 69.6% year-on-year to SR1.18 billion, driven by large production projects and growing management-fee income.

Chairman Waleed Al Ibrahim said the results reflect the strength of MBC’s operating model across broadcasting, digital platforms and production.

He said the completion of the Public Investment Fund’s majority shareholding in the group during the year marked a major milestone that strengthens alignment with Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic vision.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Sneesby said the group delivered strong growth while continuing to invest in content and platforms that support long-term expansion.

He added that MBC Shahid continued to grow across both subscription and advertising models and is making progress toward sustainable profitability.

Sneesby said the group will focus in 2026 on expanding the Shahid platform, strengthening its content pipeline and deepening strategic partnerships.

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