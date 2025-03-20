The board members of Arabian Mills for Food Products Company recommended cash dividends of SAR 30.27 million for 2024.

The Saudi firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.59 per share for 51.31 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

The proposed cash dividends represent 5.90% of the company’s capital. Meanwhile, the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

Net profits increased by 6.67% to SAR 213.63 million in 2024 from SAR 200.27 million at the end of December 2023.

