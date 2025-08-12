Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday edged up nine points, even as the international investors await US inflation data.



The real estate, insurance, consumer goods and industrials sectors saw higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index was up 0.08% to 11,371.49 points, recovering from an intraday low of 11,321 points.



The domestic institutions’ weakened net profit booking had its influence on the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved marginally to 7.57%.



The foreign funds continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.62bn or 0.24% to QR677.98bn mainly on small and microcap segments.



The local retail investors also continued to be bullish but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw as many as 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.11mn trade across 16 deals.



The foreign individuals were seen net sellers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index was seen flat vis-à-vis gains in the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index was up 0.08% and the All Share Index by 0.12%, while the All Islamic Index was unchanged in the main market.



The realty sector index gained 1.02%, insurance (0.6%), consumer goods and services (0.53%), industrials (0.39%) and banks and financial services (0.1%); while telecom and transport declined 1.24% and 0.32% respectively.



Major movers in the main market included Baladna, Ezdan, Mazaya Qatar, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar Electricity and Water, QLM, Salam International Investment and Qatar Insurance. In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, about 53% of the traded constituents were in the red with major shakers being Estithmar Holding, Medicare Group, Widam Food, Ooredoo, Mannai Corporation and Qamco.



The domestic institutions’ net selling decreased substantially to QR3.66mn compared to QR20.97mn the previous day.



However, the foreign individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR2.01mn against net buyers of QR1.43mn on August 10.



The Gulf institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR0.51mn compared with net buyers of QR0.7mn on Sunday.



The Gulf individual investors’ net selling expanded perceptibly to QR0.42mn against QR0.09mn the previous day.



The Arab retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR0.36mn compared with net buyers of QR0.97mn on August 10.



The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.08mn against no major net exposure on Sunday.



The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased markedly to QR3.71mn compared to QR12.65mn the previous day.



The local individual investors’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR3.31mn against QR5.31mn on August 10.



The main market saw 39% surge in trade volumes to 333.77mn shares, 32% in value to QR593.4mn and 17% in deals to 21,101.



In the venture market, a total of 0.11mn equities valued at QR0.29mn changed hands across 14 transactions.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

