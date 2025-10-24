DOHA: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands and one of Qatar’s leading public shareholding companies, has announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. The Company recorded revenues of QR1.38bn and a net profit of QR222m.

The net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to QR244m, while basic earnings per share stood at QR0.069

These results reflect UDC’s balanced strategic direction, focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through effective project management, enhanced operational efficiency, and continuous investment in innovation and smart transformation.

UDC continues to make notable progress in the execution of its strategic developments, most notably the Corinthia Hotel on Gewan Island, which is advancing rapidly in construction and fit-out works, positioning it as one of Qatar’s upcoming luxury hospitality destinations.

Meanwhile, The Pearl Island maintained stable operational performance with consistent demand across its residential and commercial offerings. Gewan Island also reinforced its status as a premier address for modern living, with an integrated environment that combines high-end residences, leisure facilities, and advanced infrastructure.

The commercial spaces across both Islands continue to attract strong interest from both investors and leading global brands, thanks to their prime locations, quality services, and diverse investment opportunities within a highly regulated business environment.

UDC is also focused on developing innovative real estate and commercial offerings that meet the evolving needs of local and international markets, providing flexible solutions and modern amenities that enrich the overall user experience and support economic vibrancy within its developments.

As a testament to its excellence in integrated development and contemporary architecture, UDC received two prestigious and accolades under the 2025–2026 Arabia Property Awards—for its Gewan Island project: Best Mixed-Use Development in Qatar and Best Retail Architecture in Qatar.

In addition, the Company was honored with two recognitions from the British Safety Council in 2025, in appreciation of its high standards in occupational safety, health, and well-being across its flagship developments, The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

UDC remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental and social sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Company continues to integrate ESG principles across its developments, adopting smart solutions for energy, water, and waste management.

These efforts include the implementation of resource efficiency monitoring systems, such as the climate-controlled Crystal Walk on Gewan Island and advanced building management systems on The Pearl, all of which contribute to reduced environmental impact and enhanced operational performance.

On the occupational safety front, UDC achieved a major milestone by reaching 10 million safe manhours without any Lost Time Injuries, a clear reflection of its deep-rooted safety culture across all project sites.

UDC continues to move forward with confidence toward achieving its long-term vision, balancing financial discipline, sustainable development, and investment in community wellbeing.

