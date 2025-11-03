Riyadh - Qassim Cement Company registered an annual drop of 9.68% in net profits to SAR 191.07 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 211.56 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 1.74 in the January-September 2025 from SAR 2.16 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The Saudi company generated 26.84% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at SAR 842.98 million in 9M-25, compared with SAR 664.59 million.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Qassim Cement recorded net profits worth SAR 41.39 million, signaling a 37.22% YoY plunge from SAR 65.92 million.

Revenues decreased by 6.81% to SAR 246.82 million in Q3-25 from SAR 264.87 million in the same period of 2024.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits plummeted by 32.21% when compared to SAR 61.06 million in Q2-25, while the revenues shrank by 15.89% from SAR 293.46 million.

