Most stock markets in the Gulf eased in early trade on Thursday, pressured by lacklustre company earnings and investor unease over tensions between the United States and Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and later said they had not reached any "definitive" agreement regarding Iran, but emphasised that negotiations with Tehran would continue.
It came a day after Trump said he was considering deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if no deal is reached with Iran. The persistent tensions in the region helped oil prices to extend their gains on Thursday.
On Thursday, Dubai's main share index eased 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.6% ahead of its earnings announcement.
National Cement Co slid 4.5%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% retreat in ADNOC Drilling following a drop in fourth-quarter profit.
The Qatari index lost 0.5%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declining 1.4% following an annual profit drop.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp gaining 1.8% and oil giant Saudi Aramco rising 0.3%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)