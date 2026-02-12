Most stock markets in the Gulf eased in early trade ​on Thursday, ⁠pressured by lacklustre company earnings and investor ‌unease over tensions between the United States and Iran.

U.S. ​President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ​on Wednesday and ​later said they had not reached any "definitive" agreement regarding Iran, but emphasised ⁠that negotiations with Tehran would continue.

It came a day after Trump said he was considering deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle ​East ‌if no ⁠deal is ⁠reached with Iran. The persistent tensions in the region helped ​oil prices to extend their gains ‌on Thursday.

On Thursday, Dubai's ⁠main share index eased 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.6% ahead of its earnings announcement.

National Cement Co slid 4.5%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% retreat in ADNOC Drilling following a drop in ‌fourth-quarter profit.

The Qatari index lost 0.5%, ⁠with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declining 1.4% ​following an annual profit drop.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries ​Corp gaining 1.8% ‌and oil giant Saudi Aramco ⁠rising 0.3%.

