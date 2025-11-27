(Adds further details throughout)

By Bharath Rajeswaran

Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmark Nifty 50 surged to a record high on Thursday, powered by expectations of an earnings recovery, cooling valuations, and a resilient economy supported by favorable fiscal and monetary policies.

The Nifty rose as much as 0.34% to an all-time high of 26,295.55, breaching its previous record high of 26,277.35 touched in September 2024. The Sensex gained 0.33% to 85,891.12, just shy of an all-time high.

Asia's third-largest economy is projected to have grown nearly 7% in the July-September quarter, and is expected to expand at 6.8% in the current financial year ending March 2026.

"Early signs of an earnings recovery in the September quarter and expectations of further improvement in the second half of FY26 have created a constructive market view," said Amit Premchandani, fund manager at UTI Mutual Fund.

EARNINGS IGNITE MARKET REVIVAL

India's corporate earnings posted their strongest revival in more than a year, with brokerages turning upbeat on profit growth as they anticipate a broader consumption rebound, driven by benign inflation, recent tax cuts and lower borrowing costs.

Consolidation in the benchmarks over the past 14–15 months has bridged the gap between earnings and valuations, creating attractive entry points, said Aditya Sood, fund manager at InCred Asset Management.

He added that valuations have now eased from September 2024 levels, while steady domestic participation has helped soften bouts of volatility.

The Nifty now trades at 22.3x-22.7x 12-month forward price-to-earnings, down from 23x-25x seen 14 months ago. An earnings slump last year forced a sharp valuation correction that brought down multiples to 18.5x-19x in early 2025.

With the earnings-valuations gap narrowing, the market is on steadier footing now, lending scope for further gains.

India's lower valuation premium versus Asian peers has also drawn overseas investors, particularly as the earnings outlook strengthens.

"It's now about corporate profitability and as earnings improve, markets have responded with record highs," said Aishvarya Dadeech, founder of Fident Asset Management.

DOMESTIC MUSCLE COUNTERS FOREIGN PULLBACK

Analysts noted that sustained domestic buying has been instrumental in cushioning the market, with equity mutual funds recording uninterrupted inflows since February 2021 and SIP contributions hitting records despite volatility.

This domestic resilience has offset fluctuations in foreign flows.

Equity mutual funds have purchased domestic shares worth 2.92 trillion rupees ($32.94 billion), outpacing foreign outflows of $16.9 billion over the same period. Additionally, analysts said as concerns grow over stretched valuations in AI-heavy markets, India's relatively low AI exposure offers global investors a natural hedge.

"Indian benchmarks' significant underperformance over Asian and emerging market peers during the past 12 months may bring back foreign flows into equities, while a potential India-U.S. trade deal could also be a positive trigger for portfolio flows into equities," said Jefferies analysts led by Mahesh Nandurkar.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

