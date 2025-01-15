Qatar - The domestic institutions were seen increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index on Tuesday shot up 1.62% to 10,384.89 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,283 points.

The US President-elect's gradual approach to raising tariffs and hopes of ceasefire in Gaza had their respective positive impact on the global and regional bourses, reflecting in a 165-point gain on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).



The transport and banking counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR8.23bn or 1.37% to QR608.65bn on the back of large and midcap segments.



More than 65% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main market, which saw no trading of exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank).



The Gulf institutions were increasingly bullish in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than then the other indices in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The foreign institutions’ weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index gained 1.62%, the All Share Index by 1.53% and the All Islamic Index by 0.95% in the main market.



The transport sector shot up 5.03%, banks and financial services (1.77%), telecom (0.73%), consumer goods and services (0.72%), industrials (0.59%) and insurance (0.26%); while real estate declined 0.19%.



Major gainers in the main market included Nakilat, Qatar Islamic Bank, QIIB, QNB, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company and Ooredoo.



In the junior bourse, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Gulf Warehousing, Inma Holding, Qatar Oman Investment, Al Faleh Educational Holding and Dukhan Bank were among the losers in the main bourse.



In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The domestic institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR42.47mn compared to QR13.4mn on January 13.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR24.63mn against QR1.65mn the previous day.



The foreign institutions’ net selling decreased considerably to QR38.29mn compared to QR71.34mn on Monday.



However, the Qatari individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR24.24mn against net buyers of QR40.47mn on January 13.



The Arab retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR3.24mn compared with net buyers of QR7.67mn the previous day.



The foreign individuals turned net profit takers to the tune of QR1.37mn against net buyers of QR7.14mn on Monday.



The Gulf retail investors’ net buying weakened marginally to QR0.04mn compared to QR0.43mn on January 13.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the extent of QR0.58mn the previous day.



Trade volumes in the main market fell 6% to 132.88mn shares, while value was up 5% to QR435.15mn but on 4% shrinkage in deals to 16,547.



The venture market saw a 15% contraction in trade volumes to 0.46mn equities and 16% in value to QR1.13mn but on 3% jump in transactions to 34.

