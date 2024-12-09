Egypt - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) agreed to increase the issued capital to EGP 500 million from EGP 350 million, according to a bourse .

The shareholders approved the EGP 150 million raise during their meeting.

The increased amount will be disbursed over 60 million shares with a nominal value of EGP 2.50 per share.

Mohandes Insurance is an Egypt-based company that offers life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance products and services. Its products and services portfolio fall into two main insurance segments, namely individual insurance and property insurance.

