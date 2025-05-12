Riyadh - MBC Group generated 117.27% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 263.51 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 121.28 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.70 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.33 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The revenues amounted to SAR 2.04 billion as of 31 March 2025, an annual leap of 65.39% from SAR 1.23 billion.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits climbed by 50.05% from SAR 175.61 million in Q4-24, while the revenues soared by 64.86% from SAR 1.23 billion.

Mike Sneesby, CEO of MBC Group, commented: "Our first quarter results underscore MBC Group’s market leadership, with solid revenue growth and robust profitability driven by peaks in viewership and advertising during Ramadan.”

Sneesby added: “Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in long-term business growth and sustainable profitability, prioritizing premium content that resonates with our audiences, and harnessing AI to streamline operations and enhance personalization, all while maintaining clear, disciplined engagement with our investors.”

As of 31 December 2024, the net profits of MBC Group jumped by 2,327% YoY to SAR 426.13 million.

