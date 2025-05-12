DUBAI: Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas, backed by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, is seeking to raise up to 4.1 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) from an initial public offering in Riyadh, it said on Monday.

The airline, which is selling a 30% stake to investors in the first IPO of Gulf airline in almost two decades, said in a statement the price range for the offering had been set at between 76 and 80 riyals per share, implying a market capitalisation of up to $ 3.6 billion.

