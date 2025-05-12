Cairo – Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC)recorded 5% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 1.10 billion in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25.

The generated earnings were compared with EGP 1.05 billion, according to the consolidated financial results.

Additionally, the sales rose by 24% to EGP 28.31 billion in 9M-24/25 from EGP 22.74 billion in 9M-23/24.

In the first half (H1) of FY24/25, the EGX-listed company’s net profits fell by 2.60% YoY to EGP 641.64 million from EGP 658.88 million.

Source: Mubasher

