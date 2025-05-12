Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 10.4% in April 2025, versus 9.4% in March, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

The monthly core CPI inflation registered 1.2% during April, higher than 0.03% during the same month of 2024 and 0.9% in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the annual urban headline CPI inflation hit 13.9% in April, compared to 13.6% in March.

The monthly urban headline CPI inflation reached 1.3% last month, compared with 1.1% in April 2024 and 1.6% last March.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data recently showed that Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 13.5% in April 2025, compared to 13.1% in March.

