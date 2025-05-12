Bahrain - Bank ABC Group (Arab Banking Corporation) has made a resilient start to the year, against a backdrop of challenging economic conditions, reporting a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of $76 million, representing a 1 per cent headline increase over the corresponding period last year.

Adjusted for foreign exchange translation differences, underlying net profit rose by a robust 11pc year-on-year (YoY), reflecting strong growth in the group’s core businesses.

Earnings per share for the period was $0.022, compared to $0.021 in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive $154m in Q1 2025 as compared to a negative $28m during the same period last year.

The group benefited from the strengthening of the BRL against the USD in Q1 2025 as compared to Q1 2024, which was impacted by devaluation of Egyptian Pound against USD.

Headline total operating income for Q1 2025 was $332m, a 3pc reduction compared to $343m reported for the same period last year. Underlying total operating income for Q1 2025 was $360m, compared to $343m for the same period last year, a YoY growth of +5pc, similarly adjusting for FX impact.

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the period was $4,266m, compared to $4,207m reported at the 2024 year-end, after absorbing the impact of dividend payment.

Total assets stood at $45.7 billion as at the end of Q1 2025, compared to $46.3bn at the 2024 year-end, a 1pc reduction, reflecting short-term asset and liability management fluctuations.

Healthy capital and liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 15pc of which CET 1 was at 13.2pc, while LCR and NSFR were at 209pc and 126pc respectively.

Despite the backdrop of persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the group maintained its strategic focus on accelerated growth, while maintaining healthy capital and liquidity buffers, cost control and stable credit provisions.

Bank ABC’s business excellence, client-centricity and innovation leadership continue to receive regional and international recognition. Recent accolades include the ‘Best Bank for Trade Finance in Bahrain’ from the Global Finance World’s Best Trade Finance Awards and ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab Award for ABC Labs’ from the Global Finance Innovators Awards.

Moreover, Bank ABC’s Islamic subsidiary was honoured as ‘The Best Islamic Corporate Bank in Bahrain’ and the ‘Best Digital Offering by an Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ by the Islamic Finance News Awards.

Bank ABC’s group chairman Naji Belgasem commented: “We are pleased with this robust start to the year. While escalating global trade tensions continue to cast a shadow on business sentiment, Bank ABC has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to navigate uncertain conditions, while delivering sustainable underlying growth. Our newly constituted board of directors is fully committed to delivering long-term shareholder value, whilst remaining focused on prudent risk management and sound corporate governance.”

