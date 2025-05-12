Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk discussed Egypt's economic reform program and the latest development regarding fiscal and structural policies with the Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Egypt Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, as per a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the government’s measures within non-tax reforms, noting that the state is working to integrate and simplify administrative fees and burdens imposed on companies, in addition to lowering the number of government agencies with investment projects.

He also announced the launch of an electronic platform to unify and simplify licensing procedures, while working to create a more advanced digital platform that represents a "single-window" system to facilitate conducting business.

As for the "Business Ready" initiative, he noted that the ministry is leading this evolution in cooperation with local and international experts. It focuses on three main pillars: legislative reform, restructuring procedures, and digital transformation.

The minister also unveiled an independent unit responsible for monitoring and coordinating the state's divestment from economic activity. This is besides another unit for updating the governance of state-owned companies to ensure their readiness for initial public offerings (IPOs).

For his part, Kouchouk stated that the government places great importance on providing an appropriate legislative framework that ensures the sustainability of ongoing economic reforms.

Kouchouk added that the ministry is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure the acceleration of issuing these laws, which will boost the investment climate and enhance the confidence of local and international investors.

Addressing Egypt’s economic situation, Hollar underlined the significant improvement in growth rates and a decline in inflation rates, expressing optimism that these indicators reflect relative stability despite temporary challenges. She also affirmed the need to continue implementing reforms and not backtracking on the gains already achieved.

The meeting was concluded with an affirmation of the government's commitment to continuing to implement institutional, legislative, and digital reforms, which will enhance the investment environment and drive sustainable economic growth.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).