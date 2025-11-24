Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is scheduled to visit Egypt from December 1st to 12th, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during the Cabinet‘s weekly meeting.

The mission will conduct the fifth and sixth reviews of the $8 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program after completing the fourth review and unlocking access to $1.2 billion.

Madbouly stressed that the indicators and figures of the private sector reflect greater confidence in the investment climate and the Egyptian economy.

He added that the private investments recorded growth of 73% during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 compared to the last FY.

In its World Economic Outlook report for October 2025, the IMF has revised upward its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY2025/26 to 4.5%.

