Kenya's central ‍bank governor said on Wednesday ​that International Monetary Fund staff were expected visit ⁠the country in January to continue discussions with ⁠Kenyan authorities over ‌a new support programme.

"We continue to have discussions with the IMF ⁠on getting ... a new funded programme. We do expect a staff visit from the IMF sometime in January, ⁠to continue the discussions," ​Governor Kamau Thugge told a press conference.

The East African ‍nation's $3.6 billion programme with the IMF expired in ​April and officials, including Thugge, have expressed interest in getting a new one that will include a lending component.

But negotiations have been delayed by a disagreement on how to classify securitised loans.

On Tuesday the central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to ⁠9.0%, its ninth rate ‌cut in a row as it tries to stimulate bank lending and ‌support ⁠economic growth.

