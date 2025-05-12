Abu Dhabi – The net profits of Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) plummeted to AED 156.40 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from AED 1.02 billion a year earlier.

Revenues from contracts with customers hiked by 94% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 881.45 million in Q1-25 from AED 454.76 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to ordinary equityholders stood at AED 0.01 in the first three months (3M)of 2025, compared to AED 0.08 as of 31 March 2024.

Khalid Anib, CEO of ADNH, commented: “With the successful integration of recent acquisitions and growing demand for both hospitality and catering, we are well-positioned to sustain our momentum throughout the year.”

As for 2024 dividends, the company will pay out AED 567 million to shareholders on 8 May 2025.

Key Appointments

The board appointed Khalaf Sultan Rashed Saeed Al Dhaheri as the Chairman, while Ahmed Mohamed Sultan Suroor Al Dhaheri was named as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, the ADX-listed group posted 216% YoY higher net profits at AED 1.33 billion, compared to AED 422.51 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher