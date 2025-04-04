Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session with a mixed performance, with the EGX30 index down by 1.02% at 31,699.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also retreated by 0.16% to 3,323.06 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.47% at 9,088.74 points and by 0.42% to 12,514.81 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 2.411 billion through the exchange of 1.036 billion shares over 85,991 transactions, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.240 trillion.

Individuals took over 84.67% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 15.32%.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.01% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 5.22% and 4.77%, respectively.

Non-Arab foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 35.778 million and EGP 33,219 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 68.997 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).