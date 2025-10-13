Arab Finance: Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments registered consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 23.627 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The generated profits were higher by 7,236% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 3.220 million.

Revenues hiked to EGP 349.257 million as of June 30th, 2025, compared to EGP 200.529 million.

As for the standalone business, the net profits increased to EGP 9.343 million from EGP 3.105 million, whereas the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.0043 from EGP 0.0027.

Non-consolidated profits amounted to EGP 22.129 million in H1 2025, versus EGP 11.810 million a year earlier.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the net profits attributable to the holding company jumped by 45.82% YoY to EGP 12.253 million from EGP 8.403 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).