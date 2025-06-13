Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.29% to 32,511.68 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 1.86% to 3,370.16 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 2.63% at 9,605.19 points and by 2.31% at 13,070.09 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 5.700 billion through the trading of 1.890 billion shares in 127,348 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.296 trillion.

Individuals controlled 72.46% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 27.53%.

Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.4% and 2.54% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 92.06%.

The Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 63.108 million. Foreign and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 32.701 million and EGP 30.406 million, respectively.