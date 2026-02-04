ABU DHABI - Borouge Plc on Wednesday announced exceptional financial results for FY2025, with net profit of $1.1 billion, an industry-leading adjusted EBITDA margin of 37 percent and a net profit margin of 19 percent for the full year.

Q4 2025 net profit increased 12 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to $330 million, driven by record quarterly production, sales volumes and utilisation rates, supporting the company’s industry-leading margin performance.

Borouge delivered full-year production of 5.1 million tonnes, above nameplate capacity, and executed the largest turnaround in the company’s history in Q2. A continued strategic focus on high-value products, including infrastructure solutions, combined with regional sales optimisation, supported strong pricing premia.

Despite a decline in benchmark prices, Borouge demonstrated strong commercial resilience, achieving price premia of $224 per tonne for Polyethylene (PE) and $134 per tonne for Polypropylene (PP) in FY2025.

“Borouge continues to lead the industry as the world’s most profitable polyolefins company, demonstrating our resilience, supported by record production and sales volumes over the quarter,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge. “In 2025, we delivered strong and sustained pricing premia above industry benchmarks despite softer market conditions.”

He added that Borouge is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and create further long-term shareholder value, reaffirming its intention to pay a 16.2 fils per share dividend for the year.

Borouge delivered a standout operational performance in Q4, achieving its highest-ever quarterly production volume of 1.46 million tonnes and record utilisation rates.

Production capabilities were also strengthened as facilities benefitted from the successful completion of the Borouge 3 plant turnaround in Q2, the most complex in the company’s history, completed ahead of schedule and on budget.

Increased output for the period enabled a 21 percent rise in sales volumes to a record figure of 1.64 million tonnes, supporting a 16 percent QoQ uplift in revenue to $1.68 billion and a 12 percent QoQ increase in net profit.

The company continued to achieve robust premia above benchmark prices, supported by its differentiated product portfolio.

Borouge maintained its strategic focus on high-value segments, including infrastructure solutions, which accounted for 39 percent of total sales volumes in Q4 2025, an increase of 3 percentage points QoQ.

Borouge continued to channel sales into markets offering the most attractive netbacks, with Asia Pacific representing 59 percent of sales volumes, and the Middle East and Africa accounting for 32 percent.

Borouge recorded $5.85 billion in revenue for FY2025. Whilst benchmark prices moved lower in the second half, premia remained robust for PE and PP at $224/tonne and $134/tonne respectively. Full-year sales volumes of 5.4 million tonnes represented the highest annual sales in Borouge’s history.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 totalled $2.17 billion, with a strong 37 percent margin supported by Borouge’s differentiated products and the strength of resilient customer demand in high-value segments.

Borouge reaffirmed its intention to deliver an increased 16.2 fils per share dividend for FY2025, with the second-half distribution expected in April 2026, subject to shareholder approval. The dividend is expected to be maintained by Borouge Group International when launched, through to at least 2030, subject to relevant approvals.