Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB)logged net profits valued at SAR 3.97 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual rise of 7% from SAR 3.71 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.94 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1.86 a year earlier, while client deposits hiked by 16.50% to SAR 210.69 billion from SAR 180.85 billion.

The bank’s assets jumped by 15.76% to SAR 280.48 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 242.29 billion in 9M-24, whereas the investments climbed by 13.44% to SAR 57.89 billion from SAR 51.03 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi lender generated SAR 1.32 billion in net profit, up 6.91% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.24 billion.

The quarterly profits retreated by 0.52% from the SAR 1.33 billion achieved in April-June 2025.

