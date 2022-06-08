Jeddah: Jeddah Season 2022, since its inauguration in early May, registered visits by 3 million citizens and residents from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from various nationalities and age groups, who enjoyed the diversity of shows, events and global experiences in 9 main zones comprising 2,800 events.

The big turnout on zones of the events reflects the diversity and excellence of shows that meet various needs, which met the aspirations of visitors at the cultural, entertainment and tourist levels through utilizing them as an investment source contributing to development in a way that realizes the targets of the Kingdom Vision 2030.