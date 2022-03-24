The deal activity in the travel and tourism sector fell down by 2% in February compared to the previous month with only a total 96 transactions being announced for the month, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

This included mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equities and venture financing deals which were announced in the global travel and tourism sector last month, stated GlobalData in its report.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: "While there is still prevailing uncertainty among deal makers in the sector, deal activity remains a mixed bag across different market and deal types."

The number of M&A deals decreased by 15.9% while the number of venture financing and private equity deals increased by 47.1% and 8.3%, respectively, in February, she stated.

According to her, the deal activities across the key markets were also a mixed bag.

"While markets such as the US, China, India and South Korea witnessed a decline in deal activity, other markets such as the UK, Japan and Australia registered growth in February, compared to the previous month." she added.

