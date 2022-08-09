About 3 million tourists visited Tunisia from the beginning of the year until the end of July 2022, with revenues reaching 2 million dinars (MD), Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine said.

The number of overnight stays exceeded 7 million, he added during a working visit he paid to Medenine on Monday, saying figures are close to those of 2019, the reference year.

The Djerba-Zarzis tourist area occupies the first place nationally in terms of reception capacity, workforce and hotel units.

About 510,000 tourists visited this region from he beginning of the year until the end of July 2022, while overnight stays reached 2,400,000, or a 218% rise compared to the same period of 2021.

The Algerian and Libyan markets remain important for Tunisian tourism, he noted, especially with the recovery of tourism.

The number of Libyan tourists reached 800,000 at the end of July 2022, according to the Minister.

