TGP International, a leading global agency in hospitality recognised for its comprehensive food and beverage (F&B) solutions, has launched an extensive report that addresses major challenges and potential solutions surrounding sustainability and inclusivity in the hospitality sector.

The report, unveiled alongside TGP’s new ‘Human Hospitality’ initiative, comes in the wake of COP28 where the company delivered the event's most sustainable food offerings to date, with menus that were two-thirds plant-based and aligned with the 1.5-degree threshold target.

Recognising that the hospitality industry intersects with all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the white paper showcases major insights and analysis gained from a strategic panel discussion with leading industry figures, including:

Alexander Smalls: Acclaimed Chef, Author, and Restauranteur

Anahita Dhondy: Celebrity Chef and Author

Conor Spacey: Chef and Culinary Director of Foodspace Ireland

Paul Newnham: Executive Director at SDG2 Advocacy Hub

Nichola Beskine-Taylor: Partner at TGP International

The white paper aims to address critical challenges such as barriers to entry, skills development for lower-wage workers (SDG 10), and reduced inequalities (SDG 5 & 10).

As part of the Human Hospitality initiative, the report also focuses on the importance of expanding access to life-changing opportunities and raising awareness of hospitality as a viable and sustainable career choice, as well as outlines strategies for reducing food waste and recognising chefs and hospitality professionals as key change drivers.

Importantly, TGP’s overarching Human Hospitality initiative aims to provide businesses with practical tools and knowledge to drive long-term profitability, thereby enabling them to deliver sustainable profit and growth whilst pursuing sustainability goals.

In its initial phase, the company has partnered with Doughnation Pizza, an artisan pizza shop at its incubation centre in Covent Garden, London, offering early-stage guidance and support to an exciting new enterprise that donates a slice of each pizza sale to a range of sustainable and inclusive causes.

Nichola Beskine-Taylor, Partner at TGP International, said: “Our goal is to empower businesses with the essential tools and expertise needed to not only thrive financially but also make lasting strides towards inclusivity and sustainability.

“We're dedicated to creating a platform where entrepreneurs, hospitality leaders, and environmental advocates can come together, exchange ideas, and pave the way for a better future.”

TGP International challenges the notion that profitability and sustainability are at odds. The Human Hospitality initiative aims to demonstrate that profitability can be a key driver for lasting impact and seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for inclusivity and sustainability in hospitality, offering guidelines, criteria, and vocabulary that can shape industry strategies.

TGP International has already made strides in the field by delivering COP28’s sustainable F&B offering, featuring menus that were two-thirds plant-based and aligned with the 1.5-degree threshold target — demonstrating how the industry can serve as a powerful agent against climate change.

