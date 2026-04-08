Syria’s Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Ezdihar Holding to develop “The Beaumont”, the country’s first fully integrated residential, commercial, and leisure project. Covering 77,000 square metres with an estimated investment of $250–300 million, the development represents a significant step in revitalising Syria’s tourism sector and strengthening its role as a driver of investment, job creation, and talent development.

Construction will be carried out in phases and is expected to be completed within four years. The project is set to generate 1,500–2,500 direct jobs and an additional 3,000–3,500 indirect positions, establishing it as a major catalyst for economic growth.

Located near Umayyad Square in one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, The Beaumont will serve as a prime destination for companies seeking regional or national headquarters, while offering a vibrant hub for tourism, hospitality, and retail within a modern urban setting.

The development will feature two landmark towers along the Barada River waterfront. The first tower will house a five-star hotel with 150 rooms, including presidential suites, premium dining outlets, a private members’ club, and a fully equipped spa.

The second tower will offer 26 floors of luxury residences, from one-bedroom serviced apartments to 570-square-metre duplex penthouses, all with panoramic views of Damascus.

The development will also include a two-level retail centre, an outdoor promenade with cafés and restaurants, and a 10-storey modern business centre designed to attract regional and international companies.

Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism commented: “The Beaumont marks a pivotal milestone for Syria’s tourism sector, representing a major leap in our efforts to revitalise the industry and enhance the country’s appeal as a premier investment destination. Projects of this scale stimulate economic growth, attract high-quality investment, create sustainable jobs, and reinforce confidence in Syria’s future. Beyond infrastructure, this development sets a new benchmark for integrated tourism, transforming Damascus’ urban landscape, supporting related economic sectors, and showcasing our commitment to global standards through strategic partnerships that strengthen Syria’s competitiveness in the region.”

The Minister also highlighted the Ministry’s focus on institutional governance in managing and investing state assets, ensuring full transparency across all stages of contracting and execution, and maximizing asset efficiency within clear legal and regulatory frameworks.

He noted that a comprehensive oversight system is in place to safeguard against irregularities and maintain a reliable and attractive investment environment.

Wafic Said, Founder and Owner of Ezdihar Holding, added: “Tourism investment is a key driver of economic and social recovery, creating jobs and revitalising local communities. We commend the Ministry for fostering a transparent and well-regulated investment environment and for strengthening partnerships with the private sector as a central pillar of development. The Beaumont is a first-of-its-kind project in Syria, combining scale and international standards, delivering diverse tourism offerings to meet global demand, while enhancing hotel capacity and diversifying accommodation options to support a balanced and competitive hospitality market.”

The project will be implemented through a 50-year joint venture between the Ministry and Ezdihar Holding, with financial and administrative independence.

As part of its commitment to national talent development, Ezdihar Holding has announced a fully funded training initiative for 30 Ministry of Tourism employees at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, covering hospitality, project management, and tourism investment.

The initiative underlines a commitment to developing skilled professionals in line with global standards, enhancing sector readiness, and reinforcing investor confidence.

The Beaumont is poised to become a landmark addition to Damascus’ urban and tourism landscape, strengthening the capital’s position as an attractive destination for investment and tourism, and supporting Syria’s vision of a diversified, sustainable economy driven by effective public-private partnerships. -TradeArabia News Service

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