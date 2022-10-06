Saudi Arabia - Seera Group, a leading provider of diverse travel and tourism services in the Middle East, has partnered with the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, a government initiative which aims to develop and enhance tourism air connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

Seera will work with the Air Connectivity Program’s partner airlines to boost air capacity from Dubai to Riyadh and Jeddah, from Kuwait to Riyadh and Jeddah, and from Doha to AlUla during the peak winter periods. These flights will run from November 2022 to March 2023, on weekends to offer extra capacity to short-term weekend visitors.

Under the partnership, Seera will source and operate the flights in collaboration with the airlines. Almosafer, Seera’s travel unit, will support the sales and marketing of the flights on its platforms and also create a dedicated white-label platform to further facilitate sales. Seera will also carry out B2B sales to other agents.

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, said: “We are excited to partner with Seera to complement the existing air capacity from Dubai, Kuwait and Doha during the upcoming winter season. This partnership will enable us to respond to the increase of traffic demand during the weekends offering our visitors more options to visit the Kingdom seamlessly.”

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “We look forward to working with the Air Connectivity Program to support the tourism agenda of Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s tourism sector is thriving, and we have witnessed incredibly strong demand for travel to and from the Kingdom this year. These additional routes will serve to meet this demand and enable more people to explore the Kingdom’s many offerings. We will continue to build partnerships to unlock opportunities in the region and support Saudi Arabia’s transformational journey.”

The Air Connectivity Program is an initiative of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy. Established in 2021 by a resolution of the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers, the initiative aims to enable and enhance the kingdom’s air connectivity to support the development of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030.

