Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the Mena region has revealed a 151% growth in the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt in the past 7 months in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Egypt Tourism Authority has partnered with Wego to boost the number of travellers to the country. The campaign recorded over 28 million searches between January and July 2022.

Among the top destinations searching for Egypt were Kuwait and Egypt which saw the biggest spike with 44% increase, followed by UAE with 11%.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Mena and India at Wego, said: "We are very happy to support Egypt Tourism Authority in attracting more travellers to the country. Following our successful campaigns, we increased the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt to 151%. Egypt will remain a preferred destination and we expect to see more bookings to the country in the coming months."

The average trip duration is between 3 to 7 days. According to our data, people are searching 1 to 2 months ahead of their trip in 2022.

Solos are dominating the travel searches to Egypt with 79% growth in comparison to the same period in 2021, followed by families and couples.

Travelers are opting for 5-star hotel stays, which secure them a more seamless stay during Covid times, with a growth of 111% in comparison to the period last year.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).