Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the Saudi developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has announced that it has partnered with Dayim Equipment Rental, a full-service plant, machinery and vehicle (PMV) provider in the region, to set up a carbon-neutral, on-site operational hub and provide managed services for The Red Sea project.

Leveraging Dayim's innovative green solutions, this hub will be one of the most carbon-neutral of its kind and is part of TRSDC’s commitment to maximising the efficiency of its construction process in the remote areas it is developing, said the Saudi developer in its LinkedIn post.

In addition to providing the required equipment to support its projects, Dayim will off onsite training, testing and inspection for its staff and contractors.

Dayim Equipment Rental said it has entered into a long-term exclusive agreement with the TRSDC for the Red Sea Project and Amaala on the west coast of Saudi Arabia for a fully-fledged on-site PMV solution.

“This first-of-a-kind partnership in the Kingdom demonstrates our innovative approach to supply, manage and operate tailored on-site solutions, delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable products and services,” said a spokesman for Dayim Equipment Rental.

"Our on-site state-of-the-art operational hub will be powered by the latest environment-friendly and green products aligning to the ethos of TRDSC," he added.

