Saudi budget carrier Flynas has launched new destinations to boost passenger services in Europe, North Africa and Central Asia.

Starting November this year, the airline will operate ten new weekly direct flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to at least four destinations, including France, Kazakhstan, Morocco and Algeria, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Two weekly services are scheduled to Marseille and Almaty, while three flights will be operated weekly to Algiers and Casablanca.

Flynas said the new services are expected to meet demand from passengers, including tourists and pilgrims visiting the kingdom.

The airline has recently announced plans to raise its new aircraft orders to 250. It is looking to expand its network globally and reach 165 domestic and international destinations.

Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb also said in June that Saudi aims to triple the number of foreign visitors this year to 12 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

