Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has concluded its promotional tour in the countries of the GCC, during the period September 11-18, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the tour, the STA and its partners highlighted the most prominent opportunities and potentials offered by the Kingdom in the tourism industry. The tour included Manama, Muscat, Doha, Kuwait and Dubai.

This tour came within the framework of the authority’s efforts to promote tourism destinations, attract tourists from the region and regional markets, and support and empower the tourism sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).